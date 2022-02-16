LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Community College District will be able to keep the existing trustee area boundaries at least until the 2030 census data prompts a reevaluation.
AV College trustees agreed, last March, to pay consultant Douglas Johnson of National Demographics Corp., up to $27,5000 to review existing trustee area boundaries to ensure that they still meet the equal population and California Voting Rights Act requirements based on results from the 2020 census.
“The rule is that the difference between the smallest and largest can be no more than 10%,” Johnson said during a presentation at Monday’s meeting.
The existing trustee areas are population balanced. The difference between the largest trustee area, Area 3, represented by Trustee Michael Rives, and the smallest trustee area, Area 1, represented by Board Clerk Michelle Harvey, is 8.76%.
“Your numbers are within that 10% range, so what that means is you can keep your trustee election areas the way they are,” Johnson said.
The District switched to a by-trustee area election system for the first time in November 2018.
Johnson cautioned the College Board in 2016 that the District was at risk of a lawsuit under the California Voting Rights Act, which says that “at-large” elections dilute the voting power of racial and ethnic minorities.
The Board unanimously and without comment approved a resolution for the realigned trustee areas based on the 2020 census.
