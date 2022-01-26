PALMDALE — Changes to trash collection will roll out in the near future for Palmdale residents, as the city and its trash hauler, Waste Management, work to meet state regulations to lessen the amount of organic matter in landfills.
Organic matter — which includes food waste, yard clippings and even food packaging such as pizza boxes and tea bags — produces methane as it decomposes. Methane is a greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change.
The Palmdale City Council was briefed, on Jan. 19, on the changes the new law will mean for the city and its residents and businesses.
The state law, Senate Bill 1383, was passed, in 2016, to address the issue of methane and other pollutants released by organic waste in landfills. It set a target of reducing organic waste by 50% by 2020 and 75% by 2025.
According to CalRecycle, landfills release 20% of the state’s methane pollution and organic waste such as food scraps, yard clippings and paper make up half of what is dumped in California landfills.
Much like separating recyclables, separating organic waste from other trash is intended to keep it from landfills.
All residents and businesses are required to participate in the program and separate their trash, Stephanie Mejia of the city’s Environmental Resources Division said.
Commercial entities must also participate in a food recovery program, which sees that usable food is distributed to agencies that can use it. In Palmdale, this includes the South Antelope Valley Emergency Services, as well as other organizations, Mejia said.
While the law went into effect on Jan. 1, actual enforcement is not applicable until 2024, providing two years for education and outreach as the program is rolled out.
“There have been no changes now as far as organic is concerned,” Waste Management’s Ashley Cortes said. “Nothing is changing as of now.”
Waste Management will gradually roll out new containers that meet state color-coding requirements. Instead of the gray, green and blue bins currently in use to separate green waste, recycling and trash, the new containers will eventually all be a dark gray color with color-coded lids to signify what type of waste it contains.
The colors will differ slightly from the current system: Organics will have a green lid, recycling will be blue and all other trash will have a black lid.
The new system of bins will be in place by 2036, according to Cortes.
The new bins are already being sent to customers when they request new bins, she said.
Instructions as to what types of items are allowed in each bin will be printed on the lids.
Items for the recycling and organic waste containers may not be bagged.
Cameras on Waste Management trucks will be used for enforcement purposes, filming the contents of the bins as they are emptied, Cortes said.
Customers who do not correctly sort their trash will be targeted for education.
The new regulations will mean a “nominal rate increase,” Palmdale Environmental Resources Manager Ben Lucha said.
Councilmember Juan Carrillo questioned whether this would be an opportunity to reopen the city’s franchise agreement with Waste Management.
Lucha said the city is in negotiations with Waste Management to accommodate the changes within the current agreement.
“Waste Management is being cooperative,” he said.
Councilmember Austin Bishop said he was concerned the changes would worsen the already rampant illegal dumping.
“We’re having a problem right now controlling waste disposal in our city. Our town is littered with garbage,” he said. “It doesn’t really look like we’ve got a good waste service right now. I hate to say it.”
If the city does not comply with the new regulations, it could be subject to fines of up to $10,000 per day, once enforcement begins, Lucha said.
Staff expects to bring the formal plan for meeting the state requirements to the Council, next month, for approval.
