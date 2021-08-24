PALMDALE — Deputies on patrol last week in Palmdale secured a firearm and marijuana and arrested a person wanted on a warrant, following a traffic stop.
Deputies conducting a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the car and that the driver appeared fidgety and looked to be reaching for something.
The deputies detained the driver and passenger while finishing their questioning.
The marijuana smell provided justification for the deputies to search the car, where they found a firearm under the driver seat and bags of marijuana.
Further investigation revealed the passenger had a no-bail warrant, deputies reported.
The discovery was made by deputies in the station’s Party Car, a group of deputies assigned to answer calls for loud music or loud parties. In between such calls, they patrol in search of other criminal activity, Deputy Ronald Sneed said.
“They do a lot of traffic stops and things like that,” he said.
