LANCASTER — Members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s TOPCAT (Target Oriented Policing of Catalytic Converters and Auto Theft) team recovered nine catalytic converters and more than $10,000 cash, after they intercepted a commercial flatbed truck for a code violation.
The suspect (a male Hispanic adult in his 30s) who was operating the vehicle, collected stolen catalytic converters from several locations in the area of Lancaster, according a report by Deputy Laurence Green Jr. of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
A commercial enforcement-trained deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in the 700 block of West Avenue H on April 28 for a commercial vehicle code violation.
During the course of the investigation, deputies from the Catalytic Converter Theft Task Force determined the suspect was in possession of nine cut catalytic converters of various makes and models.
The suspect was arrested for receiving stolen property and transported to Lancaster Sheriff’s Station, where he was released with a citation.
If you believe you were a victim of catalytic converter theft in Lancaster or Palmdale, please contact Det. Gelardo at Lancaster Station 661-948-8466 or Det. Jacob at Palmdale Station 661-272-2400.
