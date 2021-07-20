LITTLEROCK — Monday was the first day people could pull nomination papers for the Littlerock Irrigation District, one of five jurisdictions in Los Angeles County to have an election on Nov. 2.
Most other Board and city councils switched their elections to even-numbered years to comply with a 2015 state law meant to increase voter turnout.
There will be three full-term seats up for election, including those held by Board President Barbara Hogan and Secretary John Tenerelli. The third seat is vacant after the resignation, in May, of former director Lynn Burns.
The other Boards with seats up for election on Nov. 2 are the Point Dume Community Services District, Kinneloa Irrigation District and the Miraleste and Ridgecrest Ranchos recreation and park districts.
The state legislature passed the California Voter Participation Rights Act, which required school districts, cities and other jurisdictions with “off-schedule” elections — where voter turnout has been at least 25% below the average turnout in the previous four statewide general elections — to consolidate their elections with a statewide primary or general election in even-numbered years.
The law required that the change be made by Jan. 1, 2018, or that the jurisdiction have a plan in place to consolidate an election with a statewide election not later than the Nov. 8, 2022 statewide general election.
The City of Redondo Beach, a charter city whose charter requires that all municipal elections be held in March of odd-numbered years, successfully challenged the law in court, according to the League of California Cities.
Redondo Beach argued that the timing of city elections is a municipal affair, not a matter of statewide concern and that the California Voter Participation Rights Act is irreconcilably inconsistent with the city’s charter, according to the League.
