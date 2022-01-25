CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council, tonight, will discuss how it wants to address the continuing operational deficits for the city’s Tierra Del Sol Golf Course during its regular meeting
The golf course, long considered an asset to the community, has been running in the red for several years and has accumulated a deficit of $2.9 million, according to the staff report.
For this fiscal year alone, the projected deficit is $413,211, with the projected expenses of just over $586,000 exceeding the anticipated revenue of $173,600.
During the budget approval process, in December, the Council did not muster the required four-fifths vote to use reserve funds to cover the operating deficit for this year. Nor did the Council provide any direction to staff as to how to cover the current and outstanding deficits, according to the staff report.
In recent years, efforts have been made to cut operating expenses, such as reducing water usage, but the measures have not been sufficient to make up the difference. Additionally, repairs and updates are needed for the course and the clubhouse.
In addition to providing recreational activity for residents and visitors, the Tierra Del Sol Golf Course provides a backdrop for a housing development and a stop for migratory birds, drawing birders, as well as golfers.
In addition to the golf course, the Council will also consider a six-month extension to interim city manager Anne Ambrose’s contract. When she was hired in July to helm the city while the Council searched for a permanent city manager, the contract was for six months. However, the search for a city manager candidate has taken longer.
Ambrose’s current contract is set to expire on Wednesday. The extension under consideration would extend her employment on a month-by-month basis until the Council completes recruitment and hires a new city manager.
The recruiting firm hired by the Council to conduct a search, has reported that resumés of applicants will be presented to the Council at the next meeting, with interviews expected in February.
OK let's call it a sanctuary for migratory birds...? and Coyotes (I have seen several on the course).
