The Los Angeles Board of Supervisors will conduct a public hearing today to establish the proposed Three Points-Liebre Mountain Community Standards District.
The unincorporated community of Three Points-Liebre Mountain is located in the far western portion of the Antelope Valley, south of Neenach and northwest of Lake Hughes. The proposed ordinance includes standards and procedures to maintain and enhance the community’s natural setting and rural character.
The proposed ordinance removes Antelope Valley exemptions within the community and requires that developments comply with the Significant Ecological Area Ordinance. It adds vegetation buffers and vegetation removal thresholds for areas outside of the Significant Ecological Area to provide additional protection for the community and to ensure compatibility with the areas in the Significant Ecological Area, according to a summary.
It also includes additional standards, such as open perimeter fences for the passage of wildlife, lower grading thresholds within hillside management areas and design guidelines to protect hillsides.
The proposed ordinance limits road widths, requires larger minimum lot sizes for subdivisions and 30-foot setbacks in residential and agricultural zones, undergrounding utilities in subdivisions and limiting the size of signage.
It also promotes residential ranch entrance signs and encourages the use of natural colors and materials to match the surrounding environment, restricting height and building massing near scenic roads and prohibiting gated or walled subdivisions, the summary said.
The Board will meet at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday. To listen by phone call 877-873-8017. Enter the access code when prompted. For English enter 111111; for Spanish enter 222222.
To address the Board, call 877-226-8163 starting at 9 a.m. and enter participant code 1336503.
To address the Board on the proposed update to the Three Points-Liebre Mountain Community Standards District, public hearing item No. 6, enter participant code 852761 starting at 10 a.m.
Visit http://bos.lacounty.gov/Board-meeting/Live-Broadcast to view the meeting online.
