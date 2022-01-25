ROSAMOND — Three people were arrested in connection with a burglary and stealing mail from the Rosamond Post Office, early Monday.
Kern County Sheriff’s deputies responded, shortly after 4 a.m., to an alarm at the post office at 1950 Rosamond Blvd.
Once there, they detained three people who were in possession of 22 mailed packages, Kern County Sheriff’s officials reported.
Deputies learned the suspects had forced entry into the post office and stolen the packages from inside the building, officials said.
Daniel Evans, 30, and Martin Huicochea, 22, both of Rosamond, were booked into the Mojave jail for burglary, possession of burglary tools and conspiracy to commit a crime, officials reported.
Wanda Huicochea, 44, also of Rosamond, was booked into the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Central Receiving Facility in Bakersfield for possession of burglary tools and conspiracy to commit a crime.
Anyone with additional information about this incident may contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.
