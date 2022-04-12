PALMDALE — For the second time in eight days, someone called the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station, Monday morning, with a bomb threat against The Palmdale Aerospace Academy.
The Sheriff’s Department later determined that the call was not a credible threat.
“Students are resuming their normal day and are going to lunch,” someone posted on the Aerospace Academy’s Facebook page. “School will end at its normally scheduled time today.”
Sheriff’s officials notified the school at about 11:55 a.m. Students and staff sheltered in space briefly but did not evacuate the campus. Executive Director/Superintendent Julie Braswell was at an off-campus meeting at the time. Deputies responded to the campus.
“It is disruptive for all of us and it is upsetting to the staff and kids,” Braswell said, Monday.
School officials started giving middle school students bathroom and lunch breaks about 1:10 p.m., followed by high school students at 1:30 p.m.
“It did affect some of the elementary, but we did the same with them, we delivered lunches to their rooms,” Braswell said. “We were not on lock-down, we were just very much limiting the ability for people to move.”
The school was evacuated, on April 4, after a bomb threat was called in to the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station, following a separate weapons threat AirDropped to a student’s iPhone the same day. Both threats were found to not be credible.
One person in the case was arrested, last week. The threats are still under investigation by the Sheriff’s Department. It was not immediately clear if the threats are related.
