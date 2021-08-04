LANCASTER — The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station is looking for young adults ages 14 to 20 who have an interest in a law enforcement or military career or who want to get involved and help their community to sign up for its upcoming Explorer Academy.
The Explorer Academy will start on Sept. 25 and run for 18 consecutive Saturdays at Lancaster Station. The Explorer Academy is for both Lancaster and Palmdale explorer recruits.
Applicants must be between the ages of 14 and 20, have graduated eighth grade and have at least a C average or higher in school. Applicants must also be of good moral character with strong integrity and no serious criminal arrests or convictions or be on probation. Applicants must also pass a drug screening and submit to a background check.
They must also be able to attend Thursday evening post meetings upon completion of the academy.
“We teach responsibility, accountability, discipline, leadership, life-coping skills, stuff like that,” lead instructor Deputy Thom said. “It’s a very good program for those interested in law enforcement and military.”
This will be the first Explorer Academy offered in a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The boot camp-style academy is designed as a mini version of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department deputy academy.
“Yeah, they’re going to march, walk and talk; they get yelled and screamed at by drill instructors but they also get a lot of really cool presentations and lectures,” Thom said.
Those include presentations from homicide detectives, canine units, narcotics and gangs. Academy explorers will also learn about criminal justice and report writing.
“Basically they’re learning our job,” Thom said.
After graduation, explorers will be assigned a post based on the city in which they live, to continue their training. They will learn more about the job through ride-alongs with deputies and working public events such as the Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival or BLVD events.
Academy graduates will also raise money at the events to cover expenses for their post to pay for things such as competitions against other cities’ explorers or field trips.
Although the program is designed for young adults interested in a law enforcement or military career, anyone who meets the qualifications can apply for the leadership training and other program benefits.
Many deputies at the Lancaster and Palmdale stations are former explorers.
Applications are available for pick up in the Lancaster Station lobby, at 501 West Lancaster Blvd.
For details contact Thom via email at mjthom@lasd.org or by phone at 661-940-3822. Applications are due Aug. 13.
