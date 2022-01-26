LANCASTER — Deputies from the Lancaster and Palmdale Sheriff’s stations formed a joint task force dubbed the Antelope Valley Cat Crusaders, dedicated exclusively to combating catalytic converter thefts.
In 2021, there were approximately 285 reported catalytic converter incidents in the city of Lancaster and about the same number in the city of Palmdale. However, each incident could represent multiple catalytic converters stolen, Det. Gelardo of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station said.
“For instance, Palmdale School District got hit and I think they got hit for like 40 buses, that’s considered one incident,” he said.
The 285 reported incidents in Lancaster could represent about 500 stolen catalytic converters on the low end.
Student Transportation of America in Lancaster was hit three times, affecting 15 different buses. Thieves also hit the U-Haul in Lancaster at 20th Street West and Avenue J and the AV Flyaway in Palmdale.
Catalytic converters are an emissions control device that convert the toxic gases and pollutants in a car’s exhaust gases into carbon dioxide, water and nitrogen gas. Your vehicle needs the catalytic converter to pass a smog certification. All vehicles made after 1974 are required to have catalytic converters to reduce vehicle emissions and improve air quality. The devices are attractive to thieves because they are made with precious metals such as platinum, palladium and rhodium. As of Tuesday, a one-ounce bar of Rhodium retails for $16,850, according to MoneyMetals.com
A typical catalytic converter contains between two and seven grams of rhodium.
“If you have four catalytic converters that came off an F-250 (a super duty Ford pickup truck), you’re sitting on anywhere from $13,000 to $16,000,” Gelardo said, adding that is not what the thief will get paid.
Commercial areas are prime targets, but so are bus yards and areas for recreational vehicles. A thief can steal a catalytic converter in 30 seconds.
If your vehicle’s catalytic converter was stolen, you will know as soon as you start it due to the noise it makes. Owners might not discover the theft until days or weeks later, in some instances. For example, one might not immediately notice in vehicles that are not driven everyday, such as a motor home.
Replacing a stolen catalytic converter is not easy for the victims that are losing them; there is a shortage due to demand. The cost can also be prohibitive for some people. If you only carry liability insurance on your vehicle you will have to pay out-of-pocket.
“The average cost to replace a catalytic converter is about $1,300,” Gelardo said, adding a local auto body shop reported the cost between $1,800 and $2,200.
The theft could also disrupt an individual’s transportation. If you cannot pay the bill to replace a catalytic converter, your car cannot pass emissions and if it cannot pass emissions, it cannot be driven.
The best protection for preventing catalytic converter theft is to park your vehicle in home’s garage. If that is not an option, the next best thing is video surveillance on your home. Any video aimed toward your driveway and/or the street can help detectives identify the thief’s or thieves’ vehicles.
The task force will share updates and tips in the coming weeks that may help prevent residents from becoming a theft victim.
The AV Cat Crusaders also advised residents to avoid posting pictures of any person or vehicle that may potentially be involved in catalytic converter theft on social media group pages. Thieves monitor group pages and keep tabs of where they have been spotted or if anyone is on to them.
“Oftentimes, our detectives have a lead on this person/car, and when they see their vehicle on group pages, they stop using that vehicle, in essence ‘burning’ that lead,” a social media post by Lancaster Station said.
Once thieves see the car they’re using on social media, they dump it and start using a different car, taking the detectives back to square one.
Instead, those who have tips, leads, pictures or information on a would-be thief, should contact Gelardo. He can be reached at 661-940-3871 or via email at magelard@lasd.org
