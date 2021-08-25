PALMDALE — The newly-opened obstetrics and maternity unit at Palmdale Regional Medical Center welcomed its first baby, Aiyana, on Monday.
The six-pound, seven-ounce baby and her mother, Jasmin, were presented with gifts from the Center, as well as the City of Palmdale and others, to mark Aiyana’s and The Birth Place’s introduction to the world.
“We are so happy for Mom Jasmin and her new little one, Aiyana,” Julie Montague, director of Marketing for Palmdale Regional, said in a release announcing the baby’s arrival. “What an amazing moment of joy for us all ... we all needed this little spot of sunshine!”
Two other babies, a boy and another girl, joined Aiyana in the unit in the past two days, Montague said. All three are doing well.
Officially opened on Thursday, The Birth Place joins the hospital’s other services more than a decade after it opened its doors.
The state-of-the art 33,000-square-foot unit features 25 private patient rooms, six labor/delivery/recovery suites and two cesarean-section surgical suites.
The facility, located on the ground floor, offers easy drop-off and parking, as well.
The Birth Place is designed to provide a comfortable setting along with advanced technology and skilled staff. The facility is family-centered, to enable mothers and partners to spend as much time as possible with their newborns before leaving the hospital, officials said.
“My vision is to provide the highest level of clinical care in a way that patients get the healthcare they need and feel positive about it,” Dr. Taimur Chaudhry, medical director of The Birth Place, said in announcing the official opening. “We want to communicate with families to bring them along through the care process so that they feel reassured and confident.”
So far, about 150 people have expressed interest in using the facility for their own deliveries, with due dates ranging from very soon, to as far out as 2022, Montague said.
More than 1,200 mothers travel down the 14 Freeway each year to have their babies in Los Angeles or other communities, according to hospital officials.
The unit is expected to see between 3,000 and 3,500 births annually. Almost every nurse in the unit has at least 10 years’ experience. Babies will stay in the same room as their mothers.
The facility is in an area of the hospital that once housed the joint and spine center, but it has been completely refurbished and repurposed.
“It has a fresh, crisp, clean look,” Montague said.
A neonatal intensive care unit will be added in the future. Palmdale Regional has a close working relationship with Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena, which has a high-level neonatal intensive care unit. If any issues do come up, the babies will be transported to Huntington Memorial.
For information on The Birth Place, call 661-382-5500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.