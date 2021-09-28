MOJAVE — A project to rehabilitate Taxiway C at the Mojave Air and Space Port has revealed a need to install an electrical conduit in a section under a second taxiway, where cable is buried and beyond its useful life.
“The insulation is failing on this cabling, it’s in very poor shape,” Director of Planning Floyd VanWey explained to the Mojave Air and Space Port Board of Directors at its Sept. 21 meeting.
To repair this, a passage for conduit will have to be bored horizontally beneath the intersecting Taxiway A and the conduit laid in it.
“They’re essentially going to drill under the asphalt and pull conduit back through there to allow for cable,” he said.
The rehabilitation project already included replacement of the cabling, but that can not be done without adding the conduit in this section.
The additional work, estimated at $42,880, is covered under the existing contract with Granite Construction Company under “unforeseen conditions.”
“Although it is a monetary change order, it does not increase the overall project budget,” VanWey said.
It had already been approved by the FAA and the Board’s approval of the change order was a technicality.
The Board unanimously approved the change order.
Replacing all the electrical cabling and taxiway edge lights was included as part of the rehabilitation project, VanWey said.
The nearly $8 million taxiway rehabilitation project is made possible through a Federal Aviation Administration grant. The airport is responsible for 10% of the cost under the FAA grant requirements.
The 7,200-foot asphalt taxiway has seriously deteriorated and portions will be replaced entirely while others may be repaired.
Much of the airfield’s electrical infrastructure runs beneath or near Taxiway C, making this a good time to inspect it while the taxiway is under construction.
