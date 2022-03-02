LANCASTER — The Target retail store in Lancaster will be able to sell distilled spirits such as brandy, tequila, scotch and whiskey.
The Lancaster Planning Commission approved Conditional Use Permit 21-22 to change the store’s alcoholic beverage control license type from Type 20 (off-sale beer and wine) to Type 21 (off-sale general) on a 5-0 vote with Commissioner Diana Cook absent.
The item was tabled from the Jan. 24 Planning Commission meeting to give staff time to provide more information on distance requirements and distance from sensitive uses.
Target qualifies as an incidental off-sale because it meets the requirements that the display area of alcohol is less than 5% of the total floor area. The Target store, at 43525 10th St. West, is approximately 100,000 square feet. The alcohol display is 370 feet, which is less than 5%.
The store also meets the distance requirements from sensitive uses. The closest sensitive use is a residential home that is 626 feet away.
About 95% of Target stores in California have the Type 21 license, including the two stores in the city of Palmdale, Beth Aboulafia, an attorney with law firm Hinman & Carmichael in San Francisco, who works on alcoholic beverage licensing for Target stores, said at the meeting.
“We would like to be able to provide that same product mix to the citizens of Lancaster,” Aboulafia said. She added an investigator’s report from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station recommended approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.