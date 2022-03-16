PALMDALE — Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Palmdale Sheriff’s Station are asking the public to help identify a person wanted for stealing merchandise from Ace Hardware at 31814 North Crown Valley Road in Acton.
The person of interest fled the area in a four-door, newer-model, silver Hyundai Sonata bearing stolen license plates.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. T. Chavez of Palmdale Station at 661-272-2482.
Those who wish to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, use the P3 Tips app or visit http://lacrimestoppers.org
