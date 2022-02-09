PALMDALE — The suspect in a January shooting in Palmdale, sought by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies, is to be considered armed and dangerous, department officials reported, late Monday.
The suspect has been named by Sheriff’s Department officials as Rudy Rodriguez, Jr.
He is wanted in the shooting death of Frank Fuentes, 34, on Jan. 21. Fuentes was shot and killed just after 10 a.m. at a home in the 4100 block of East Avenue Q-14.
Fuentes, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was found in the driveway of the home, which investigators later learned belonged to his ex-girlfriend. He was reportedly driving past the home when he saw a man identified as Rodriguez.
Rodriguez, 35, was in a car parked in the driveway, officials said, when the victim approached. An argument, followed by a physical fight, ensued in the driveway. Rodriguez allegedly then drew a handgun and shot the victim multiple times.
He then sped away on Avenue Q-14 from the scene in his car, described as a silver 2009 Honda Accord.
The car was later found abandoned a few miles from the scene.
Anyone with information was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
