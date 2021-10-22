By ALLISON GATLIN
Valley Press Staff Writer
PALMDALE — A new center to aid Antelope Valley businesswomen has opened its doors.
The New Economics for Women-Women’s Business Center opened its third office, last week, at 817 East Ave. Q-9.
“The response has been very positive and we are in the goal of reaching over 100 small businesses before the end of the month,” Program Director Garcia-Corrales said.
The center, run by the Los Angeles nonprofit New Economics for Women in collaboration with the Small Business Administration and the California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development, offers free resources and support for women entrepreneurs and business owners. The services offered include such items as help developing a business plan, obtaining a loan, marketing, management support and other specialized assistance in legal matters, networking, home-based businesses, manufacturing, website development and more.
The services are offered through one-on-one counseling; webinars and other information is also available online.
“We are in a unique position coming out of a pandemic,” Garcia-Corrales said. “Studies are showing that women and minority-owned businesses have been disproportionately affected by COVID. Studies also show that about half of all small businesses started by women during the pandemic were started by women of color.”
Prior to establishing the center in the Antelope Valley, the organization had served several local businesswomen through their online webinars, Garcia-Corrales said.
The new location was made possible through a $1.3 million Wells Fargo Open for Business Grant.
“The Wells Fargo grant has been instrumental to provide the resources to be able to open this office and we are building a community to grow and help as many small business owners as possible,” Garcia-Corrales said.
Anyone interested in accessing the center’s services may call 818-649-3259 or visit the website, www.new-wbc.org
