Los Angeles County Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Hilda Solis seek to direct District Attorney George Gascón to fully restore the county’s Nuisance Abatement Teams to their original 16-position, three-team configuration.
The Board of Supervisors will consider a motion by the two supervisors at today’s regular meeting.
The Nuisance Abatement Teams are a multi-agency task force comprised of investigators from the county departments of Regional Planning, Public Works and Public Health, and the District Attorney’s Office, to abate the most complex code violation and public nuisance cases on private property within the unincorporated county areas, the motion said.
“These cases are atypical in that they involve a history of extensive violations or involve multiple county code violations, a high disregard for regulatory authority, the violations represent a threat to the health and safety of the surrounding communities, or there are potential threats to the physical safety of County employees from confrontational property owners,” the motion said.
According to the motion, the Nuisance Abatement Teams have been forced to scale back investigation and enforcement efforts in recent months due to a reduction in support from Gascón’s office. This represents a 50% reduction of district attorney investigators assigned to support the Nuisance Abatement Teams, reducing from a team of 12 to six, who are available for field duty, county-wide.
That resulted in a reduction in DA-supported Nuisance Abatement Team outings from 31 to 10 per month, a nearly 67% reduction, which has resulted in increased wait time to address illegal and nuisance land uses, the motion said.
Gascón cited a high vacancy rate for district attorney investigators as one reason for the staffing reduction.
The Board of Supervisors, in August 2021, instructed county Chief Executive Officer Fesia Davenport to report back with a plan to fill the critical vacant positions.
Based on the findings, her report presented three recommendations, including Option 1, which recommends that Gascón restore the Nuisance Abatement Teams to its original 16-position, three-team configuration. This recommendation notes that the funding mechanisms such as county cost, at $1.7 million, Utility User Tax, at $1.1 million and a Community Development Block Grant of $300,000, that was allocated by the Board to the District Attorney’s Office, should be used for its intended purpose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.