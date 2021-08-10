The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider a motion, today, by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, to adopt recommendations based on research by the Opportunity Youth Collaborative and Harder+Company Community Research.
The motion is to improve the education and employment outcomes for transition age foster youth and direct the county CEO and relevant county departments to report back within 90 days with an implementation plan, cost estimates, impact analysis and recommended next steps.
“Workforce services are essential footholds to foster youth as they age out of the child welfare system and climb towards their education and career goals,” the motion said. “The size and complexity of Los Angeles County’s youth workforce programs, overseen by seven independent workforce development boards, are often difficult to navigate for youth, social workers, caregivers, and community-based organizations. As a result, there are many systemic barriers that prevent foster youth from enrolling in these programs after a referral to a workforce service is made.”
The proposed recommendations include having the Department of Children and Family Services and L.A. County workforce systems agree on a definition of “foster youth” to be used for eligibility and prioritization for workforce services.
Another recommendation is to simplify the application process to reduce the duplication of tracking and reporting mechanisms.
In addition, another proposed recommendation is to improve and streamline the county’s referral systems, including 211 enhancements and the Automated Referral System, to more effectively refer foster youth directly to the workforce centers, track their status in the system and minimize the need for manual re-routing.
Additionally, another recommendation is to create a user interface that allows youth, caregivers and the referring individual to initiate a referral, check on the status, receive text and email notifications and find important contact information, according to the motion.
