ACTON — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors today will consider a resolution to vacate and set aside certain approvals for a proposed commercial development on 1.95 acres on the south side of Sierra Highway west of Crown Valley Road to comply with a court order.
The proposed development includes a 3,300 square-foot Primo restaurant with a drive-thru, a 6,000 square-foot retail building for the Country Club Feed & Supply store and an accessory storage building. The Los Angeles County Regional Planning Commission adopted a negative declaration and approved a conditional use permit for the project in April 2016.
The commission approved the restaurant without the drive-thru services. The applicant appealed the commission’s denial of the drive-thru component to the Board of Supervisors. The Board granted the appeal in June 2016, allowing the Primo drive-thru to proceed. In February 2017, the Planning Commission adopted an addendum to the negative declaration and approved a parcel map for the project, dividing the existing vacant 1.95-acre lot into two parcels, according to a staff report by County Counsel Rodrigo A. Castro-Silva.
In March 2017, Save Our Rural Town appealed the Planning Commission’s approval to the Board. The Board heard the matter and denied the appeal in June 2017. Save Our Rural Town filed a petition for writ of mandate pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act, challenging the Board’s adoption of the negative declaration and approval of the conditional use permit and parcel map, according to the report.
The matter proceeded to trial in July 2018, and then to appeal in August 2020. On March 29, after the court of appeal sent the case back to the trial court, the trial court issued a judgment granting the mandate in favor of Save Our Rural Town and against the county and real parties in interest.
The court ruled that the negative declaration did not satisfy the requirements of California Environmental Quality Act as to potential traffic impacts, and required that the County set aside the adoption of the negative declaration and the conditional use permit and parcel map, according to the report.
“The court found substantial evidence to support a fair argument that the Project may have a significant environmental impact on the following traffic aspects: signalization, pedestrian hazards, and traffic delays,” the report said. “The Project now requires the preparation of an (mitigated negative declaration)to address these traffic deficiencies, before the Commission can reconsider the Project.”
