LANCASTER — The application period for the Antelope Valley Union High School District’s superintendent search is now closed, as the search moves to the next phase.
The District needs a new superintendent after long-time Superintendent David Vierra retired at the end of August.
The AV Union High School District Board of Education hired Leadership Associates to conduct the search. The application period closed on Oct. 25.
Leadership Associates Associate Partner Fred Van Leuven could not disclose how many people requested an application nor how many ultimately submitted one, he said in a text message.
He referred to the Board-approved calendar on the District’s website for further details.
According to the official timeline, the Board will meet in a special closed session, Monday, to confer with the consultants, review all applicants and select the candidates to be interviewed. The Board will interview candidates and select a finalist during two special closed session meetings on Nov. 15 and 16.
It is expected to complete the validation process of the leading candidate and make its final determination between Nov. 17 and 24. The contract of the new superintendent must be approved at a regularly scheduled meeting. As of Tuesday, that is tentatively scheduled for Dec. 10.
Leadership Associates created a superintendent profile based on feedback from online surveys in English and Spanish and more than 53 Zoom meetings with District stakeholders. The profile had desired professional and personal traits, as well as education and experience.
Those include classroom teacher experience, high school principal, executive cabinet leader and superintendent experience and a background and experience of working collaboratively with labor unions. The Board is also looking for a superintendent who has experience working in a comparable school district with similar demographics, as well as preferred experience in working with diverse and equity-centered groups. Other traits include the ability to build a culture of teamwork, trust, openness and honesty; a high degree of personal and professional integrity and compassion and empathy for others.
The ideal candidate will have a masters degree or higher with a record of continuous learning, with a doctorate preferred. The candidate should be an educator with K-12 experience in California, have a strong fiscal background and understanding of the budget and a record of focusing on students and improving achievement in a diverse community.
