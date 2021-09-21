LANCASTER — The two yellow-and-red Super Scooper airplanes parked at Gen. William J. Fox Airfield belong to Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings LLC, a veteran-owned aerial firefighting operation under contract with the US Forest Service to fight raging wildfires in California.
The aircraft arrived in the Antelope Valley about a week ago. So far, they have assisted with the Emigrant Fire that broke out Friday afternoon along Interstate 5 near Castaic. They also assisted with the Windy Fire, which is burning on the Tule River Indian Reservation and in Giant Sequoia National Monument, Sequoia National Forest in Tulare County.
The $30 million purpose-built aircraft can carry 1,412 gallons of water scooped up from existing water sources. With California in the midst of a severe drought, finding suitable water sources can be tricky.
“Obviously, we have to be fairly selective with what sites we use to scoop,” Bridger Chief Operating Officer Darren Wilkins said in a telephone call.
Chief Pilot Tim Langton said the lowest level of water they can scoop is six feet, so they generally go for seven feet. He has been dispatched three times.
“It will travel about 175, but we water bomb at 110,” he said, adding that dropping the water takes practice. “You kind of calibrate your site where it should be in front of the nose when you drop.”
The US Forest Service sent out an informational flyer about the drought to caution pilots to watch out for rocks that might be lurking in the water. Bridger pilots also do a reconnaissance lap over the scoop site that they intend to use to ensure there are no rocks sticking above or below the surface.
In addition, Bridger is sending a separate plane, not a Super Scooper, from its home base in Bozeman, Montana, to Fox Airfield, to do reconnaissance over local scoop sites that have been used in the past, to get an idea of how low the water is and whether it can be used as a scoop site.
Bridger received its first two Super Scoopers last year, got two more this year and will get another two next year.
“Each of these aircraft are a tool in the firefighter’s toolbox and everyone is designed to do something different,” Wilkins said. “This one’s designed to scoop water and drop it on fire and do it repetitively, so that you build in efficiencies providing a present material, in this case water, to the fire to help the guys on the ground try to keep that fire contained and controlled so it doesn’t spread as fast as if there wasn’t that water there.”
Bridger’s Super Scoopers are in addition to the two Super Scoopers at Van Nuys Airport that Los Angeles County leases each year from the Government of Quebec.
“One of the fires we actually jumped in with them and operated with them a little bit,” Wilkins said. “So it’s pretty neat to have their planes down and be able to fold into the operation and be able to seamlessly work over a fire with them as well.”
Bridger started seven years ago providing “air attack” services to agencies such as the National Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and Cal Fire. They fly over a fire with a representative from the agency they are working with, providing command and control over the fire and then pass that information to the crews on the ground.
The company also uses a Kodiak, a single-engine, high-wing aircraft that is the newest added to air attack fleets nationwide.
“One of our main visions is being on the leading edge of modernizing aerial firefighting in the US,” Wilkins said.
He added that as the threat of wildfires continues to get worse each year, Bridger wants to help evolve the industry and recognize that the fires they fight today will be different from fires they fought in the past and the fires they will face in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.