LANCASTER — Approximately 15 lane miles in five project areas around Lancaster will get repaired and resurfaced as part of the City’s 2021 Summer Pavement Management program.
The City Council, at the July 27 meeting, unanimously awarded an approximately $5.77 million contract, plus a 10% contingency to Sully-Miller Contracting Co. of Brea, to repair and resurface the five streets.
The project is part of the city’s current Road Bond initiative that was approved by the Council in 2019 and includes projects programmed through 2022.
The streets scheduled for repair are 15th Street West from Avenue J-8 to Youngblood Place, 25th Street West from avenues K to L, Avenue J from 10th Street West to Beech Avenue, Avenue J from Trevor Avenue to Challenger Way and Avenue M from 3rd to 4th streets east.
This will be the sixth project funded, in part, with road bond funds in addition to gas tax funds.
Lancaster’s Revive 25 pavement maintenance program seeks to treat or “revive” all 1,700 lane miles within the city by 2025.
