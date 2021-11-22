LANCASTER — The Stuff-a-Bus Holiday Toy Drive — Antelope Valley Transit Agency’s annual collection of toys and clothing for the Antelope Valley community’s children in need — starts today and continues through Dec. 12.
Santa’s helpers will be heard chanting “Stuff That Bus!” and ringing their bells to make sure the children and families they serve have a much brighter holiday season. Each year the AVTA Stuff-a-Bus Holiday Toy Drive collects donations of new unwrapped toys, clothing, and gifts for children up to age 18.
For more than 27 years, the annual event has helped local children in need during the holidays by collecting enough toys and clothes to fill their specially decorated all-electric 40-foot bus to the roof.
There will be two collection event opportunities to donate to the Stuff-a-Bus this year, beginning, on Dec. 5, at the Walmart Supercenter in Palmdale at 40130 10th St. West, and, on Dec. 12, at the Walmart Supercenter in Lancaster at 44655 Valley Central Way.
The Stuff-a-Bus will be collecting gifts between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on both days. A Stuff-a-Bus donation box is also at the AVTA office in Lancaster, 44210 Sixth St. West.
AVTA works with local charities to collect and distribute all toy and gift donations. Participating 2021 charities are the Marco & Sandra Johnson Foundation, the Children’s Bureau, Antelope Valley Partners for Health, the Child and Family Guidance Center, Grace Resource Center, and the South Antelope Valley Emergency Services of Palmdale.
One hundred percent of donations will be distributed at the Holiday Drive-Thru Grocery and Toy Giveaway at AVTA on Dec. 18. No sign-up is necessary and the event is open to all Antelope Valley residents. Local families will receive Christmas meal supplies in addition to toys and gifts for their children. AVTA’s goal is to provide Christmas meals to the families of the Antelope Valley as well as to the patrons of our Stuff-A-Bus participating charities.
Nearly 25 businesses helped AVTA to raise more than $25,000 to help purchase toys and gifts for the holiday drive.
“The generosity of our major sponsors, such as Duke Engineering, BYD Motors, Transdev, WAVE/Ideanomics, DP Commercial Services, Mission Bank, High Desert Medical Group, OpSec Security and MCI/New Flyer makes a huge impact in the lives of many local families,” AVTA Board Chairman Marvin Crist said. “We also want to thank Avail Technologies, AV Transportation Services, Complete Coach Works, Kaiser Permanente, Granite Construction, Palmdale Elementary Teachers Association, AVEDGE, and The Weideman Group, whose contributions will help make AVTA’s Stuff-a-Bus a huge success.
“AVTA is committed to partnering with the community each holiday season, bringing joy to those in need. The key to our success is our staff, volunteers, local residents, and sponsors, all working together with the goal of helping kids.”
