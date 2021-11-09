PALMDALE — Tamarisk Elementary School students honored 37 local veterans, including two of their own on Monday morning, with a program of music and poetry to recognize them for their service.
This is the third year the elementary school held its Tamarisk School Loves Vets Day program. The school invites US Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy and Coast Guard veterans to the school each year to show them what they have learned about them and their service. The local veterans included two Tamarisk employees.
Palmdale School District Superintendent Raul Maldonado, as well as District trustees, joined the students to welcome the veterans for the outdoor event.
“Our students expressed their appreciation for the veterans in attendance through song, dance and poetry,” Assistant Principal Xiutleth Santibañez said.
Tamarisk has a wall of honor, where the veterans each wrote their names. Santibañez wrote his neighbor’s name, who recently passed away. A woman from the Veterans of Foreign Wars wrote her name in honor of her husband who recently passed away.
“We lost a good number of veterans this year, so we had a moment of silence,”
Santibañez said.
The program ended with students reciting “In Flanders Field” by John McCrae, which inspired the use of the poppy as a symbol of remembrance.
Some of the students dressed in uniforms of each branch, then read about their matching branch. A small reception followed.
“We got great donations from everyone in the community,” Santibañez said. “Somebody made the best chili.”
Representatives from the offices of Assemblyman Tom Lackey, Congressman Mike Garcia and State Senator Scott Wilk presented declarations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.