PALMDALE — Student artwork submitted for the eighth annual Antelope Valley Union High School District Holocaust Arts Contest is on display through April 22 at Edwards Federal Credit Union.
With more than 400 pieces submitted by AV Union High School District students, contest organizers will rotate the student artwork every few days through April 22 at the credit union, 39963 10th St. West.
The judging will be done on Wednesday. The awards ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m., May 3 in the AV Union High School District Board room, at the new District office, at 176 Holston Drive in Lancaster.
The categories include two-dimensional and three-dimensional artworks, spoken word, performing arts, which includes music, drama and dance and technology.
Lancaster High School graduate Brooklyn Noriega, who won the Performing Arts category for her piano piece for two consecutive years, will play at the awards ceremony.
The winners of the poetry illustration contest will be featured in the sponsor book. Other winners include the front cover, back cover and logo contest. The remaining winners will announced at the ceremony.
Two special scholarships will be awarded separate from the art contest winners.
Avrum Harris, a member of the Holocaust Arts Contest Committee who also served as a judge for the contest, died at age 72, on March 14.
“He was a very dear friend,” retired Lancaster High School teacher Sue Strom, who resurrected the contest, said.
The sponsor book will include a memorial page for Harris.
“We are also awarding a $100 scholarship in his memory to one of the winners,” Strom said.
They will also award a separate $500 scholarship in memory of Eva Mozes Kor, an Auschwitz survivor who, with her twin sister Miriam, survived medical experimentation under the direction of Dr. Joseph Mengele, known as the “Angel of Death.”
Strom became friends with Kor, who died at age 85, in July 2019.
The scholarship funds come courtesy of Kor’s son, Alexander Kor, who made a donation to the contest.
