MOJAVE — Stratolaunch, the Mojave-based firm with the world’s largest airplane by wingspan for a launch platform, announced a former NASA administrator to its Board of Directors.
Dan Goldin is the longest-tenured NASA administrator, serving under three presidents from 1992 to 2001.
The company also announced the appointment of Kamiar Karimi, former Senior Technical Fellow for The Boeing Co. to the Board.
At Boeing, Karimi was responsible for the development and optimization of airplane systems and worked on complex projects related to commercial aircraft electrical and energy management systems, according to a statement from Stratolaunch.
“Dan and Kamiar are visionary leaders and we are honored to welcome them to our Board,” Stratolaunch President Zachary Krevor said in the statement announcing the appointments. “They each have accomplished careers transforming the aerospace industry with modernized technologies. We are very excited to have their strategic counsel and oversight as we advance hypersonic testing by making it more accessible and affordable.”
Originally founded by late Microsoft billionaire Paul G. Allen as a small satellite-launch company, using its massive, purpose-built airplane as a launch platform, Stratolaunch has transitioned to hypersonics research.
The company’s plans still call for using the giant, twin-fuselage aircraft — affectionately nicknamed “Roc” — as a launch platform, and is developing the Talon-A hypersonic test vehicle to fly from it.
Hypersonic refers to speeds in excess of Mach 5, and is a frontier researchers have been striving to employ effectively for decades. The field has recently gained traction, with projects in development on a number of fronts.
“The Talon-A will be a powerful disruptor in the field of hypersonics by providing routine, cost-effective access to data in true flight environments,” Golden said in a statement. “Stratolaunch has the potential to reshape the understanding and use of hypersonic technologies, which is imperative for innovation and national security.”
“Stratolaunch’s dynamic approach and significant infrastructure can provide the most efficient path from research to implementation for hypersonic flight testing,” Karimi said. “I am excited to join the Board and support its world-class team of engineers as they enable greater hypersonic research and development capabilities.”
Stratolaunch recently completed the Critical Design Review for the Talon-A hypersonic test vehicles, according to a statement. The rocket-powered, autonomous and resuable test bed vehicles may carry customizable payloads, enabling scientific research, technology development and component demonstration.
The company is on track to meet its timeline to begin hypersonic flight testing in 2022, and deliver services for government and civilian commercial customers in 2023, according to the statement.
Roc, the Stratolaunch launch platform, was built by Scaled Composites at the Mojave Air and Space Port, where it continues to reside in a hangar specially built to handle its size. The aircraft’s wingspan is longer than a football field, and it is powered by six 747 aircraft engines.
The airplane made its first flight in April 2019.
