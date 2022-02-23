TEHACHAPI — Kern County Sheriff’s deputies and officers with the Stallion Springs Police Department seized more than two dozen stolen weapons, Thursday, after executing search warrants at residences in the Tehachapi area, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Aaron Rodgers, 40, of Tehachapi was arrested on multiple felony charges, including felon in possession of a firearm and possession of stolen property.
Officers searched residences in the 22400 block of Milky Way and the 21300 block of San Gabriel Drive.
Under multiple search warrants, they seized 27 stolen firearms, several hundred rounds of ammunition and a stolen vehicle, officials reported.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.