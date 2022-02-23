A woman who stole a limo party bus from the San Diego area, led police on a chase, Tuesday afternoon, before crashing into and rear-ending a car on Pearblossom Highway.
According to an NBC News Channel 8 report, the bus was stolen around 10:15 a.m., after the driver left it running with the key in the ignition, while picking up clients on Morena Boulevard in San Diego.
The pursuit began around 11:30 a.m., when a West Los Angeles California Highway Patrol officer spotted the stolen bus and attempted to pull it over. Instead of stopping, the driver fled, according to Antelope Valley CHP Sgt. David Celaya.
According to multiple news reports, the bus continued on the 5 Freeway, to the northbound 14 Freeway, entering the area of Santa Clarita. It continued traveling northbound on the 14, reaching Acton, before it exited onto the Pearblossom Highway. Minutes later, the bus hit the silver car, then came to a stop on the wrong side of the road. CHP units immediately pulled behind it and the driver came out and surrendered.
Celaya was on scene around 1 p.m., Tuesday afternoon on Pearblossom Highway and said the Caucasian woman who stole the 40-foot bus was not injured after the crash and the driver of the silver vehicle she rear-ended sustained moderate injuries. Neither the suspect nor the driver of the car that was rear-ended were identified.
Celaya said the injured driver was transported to the hospital to be checked.
The driver was taken into custody.
