PALMDALE — The ninth annual Greater AV STEMPosium, themed “Above and Beyond,” will take place Nov. 18 at the Chimbole Cultural Center in Palmdale, the Antelope Valley East Kern STEM Network announced Monday.
The event is scheduled from 2:30 to 5 p.m. at the center, 38350 Sierra Highway. It will be co-presented by Antelope Valley Union High School District.
The STEMPosium will feature a variety of keynote speakers addressing the subjects of hydrogen fuel, aviation and STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) innovation. There will also be a young professionals panel, with networking opportunities and a light snack available. In addition, students from local educational programs will display and present.
“We believe opportunities to highlight the latest innovations in STEM in our Aerospace Valley are important for the education of our students and local community,” Lisa Sheldon Brown, vice-chair of the AV East Kern STEM Network Steering Committee, said in a statement.
“We are pleased to be able to offer this outstanding educational and networking event for the greater AV.”
The Antelope Valley East Kern STEM Network is also soliciting nominations for outstanding contributions to STEM education within the region, including STEM Program of the Year, STEM Teacher of the Year, STEM Industry Partner of the Year and STEM Advocate of the Year, which will be named in memory of Nils Nilo, former Lockheed Martin engineer and STEM education proponent in the Antelope Valley.
Nominations for each award are due no later than Oct. 27 and may be submitted to: https://forms.gle/NCvq4M1WQeRo8qTHA
For details on award criteria, email Kriss Vander Hyde at aveastkernstem@gmail.com
Registration for the exclusive, free event is on a first-come, first-served basis, with attendance limited to 125 people (COVID protocols including masking will be required to attend in person).
To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/2021AVSTEMPosium or email aveastkernstem@gmail.com for a fillable form to return, before Nov. 8. Sponsorship opportunities for the event are also available. For details, contact Kriss Vander Hyde at aveastkernstem@gmail.com by no later than Oct. 29.
