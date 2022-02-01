LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster’s Parks, Arts, Recreation and Community Services Department will apply for a state grant for the proposed Amargosa Creek Recreational Trail.
The project is a 2.5-mile corridor of protected bicycle and pedestrian trail along the Amargosa Creek, between avenues J and H, along the Antelope Valley Freeway. The proposed project includes a future pedestrian bridge across Avenue I. There would also be a new street crossing at Lancaster Boulevard. The end of the trail at Avenue H would include a future park space.
The proposed trail includes a 10-foot-wide asphalt bike trail and a five-foot-wide concrete walk. There would also be a post and cable trail fence along the Amargosa Creek channel. In addition, the trail would include a landscape setback and six-foot tall block wall at locations where a wall and fence do not exist.
“The project seeks to provide greater bicyclist and pedestrian access to recreational opportunities, cultural centers, residential communities, businesses and future developments, while engaging our community in the development of public art and educational signage celebrating the corridor’s desert landscape and waterway stewardship,” a staff report by Sonya Patterson, director of Parks, Arts, Recreation and Community Services said.
The City Council unanimously approved the application and availability of matching funds for the Statewide Park Land and Water Conservation Fund grant at the Jan. 25 meeting.
The proposed trail is estimated to cost $5 million. If the grant application is successful, Lancaster would be required to make available, matching funds of $2.5 million for the project, according to the report.
The city also applied for the Caltrans Clean California Local Grants Program in the amount of $6 million, which would be used as matching funds if awarded, the report said and further expand the scope of the project.
