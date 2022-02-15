CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council and Planning Commission will meet, tonight, in a joint meeting to try and finalize changes to California City’s industrial design standards, in an effort to help businesses, primarily cannabis businesses, move forward.
The existing requirements for improvements such as connecting paved roads, installing curbs, gutters and sidewalks and street lighting have been found to be roadblocks to completing projects that could add much-needed tax base for the city.
Discussions on possible adjustments to the requirements have been ongoing amongst the Council, Commission and a working group of developers and city planning staff.
The discussion arose from requests by developers seeking to have projects approved, who argued that some of the requirements for public improvements are too costly and unnecessary in the areas where their projects are located.
These requirements are part of the standards for industrial zones, that are conditions for approval. As it stands, city staff does not see a way to reduce or waive those conditions within the existing regulations, Paul Junker, a planner contracted to the city, said, during a presentation at the Jan. 25 Council meeting.
Tonight, the Council and Commission members will discuss a list of proposed changes to the industrial area requirements, the results of the discussions.
Among the changes to be considered is only requiring public improvements including extending sewer, water, underground drainage and curbs, gutters and sidewalks in areas where such services or improvements already exist within 200 feet of the project site.
Streetlights would only be required as per the existing regulations where Southern California Edison power is available. In other areas, a streetlight or area light will be required to illuminate the project driveway and connection to the street. Power for these lights is to be provided by the project.
The changes would also authorize the city’s (contract) engineer to allow deviations from the approved standards, with the conditions for such deviations to be part of the Municipal Code.
The staff recommendation is to approve an intent to make the proposed changes and allow staff to begin applying them to development projects in the pipeline. This would allow projects to move forward during the time the changes to the Municipal Code are finalized.
The joint meeting begins at 6 p.m., at City Hall, 21000 Hacienda Blvd. It is also available online via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88165213468
