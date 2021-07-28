PALMDALE — More than 80 citations were issued Saturday during a street racing and reckless driving crackdown in Palmdale by a multi-agency Traffic Task Force.
The Task Force is a joint effort of the Palmdale and Lancaster Sheriff’s stations and the California Highway Patrol, formed to address traffic safety issues, particularly street racing in Palmdale.
“There have been an overwhelming amount of complaints, and as you know, a lot traffic-related fatalities in the city,” Palmdale Station Deputy Ronald Sneed said.
Saturday’s enforcement action involved 27 members of all three agencies at the parking lot of the Walmart Superstore at 40130 10th St. West in Palmdale.
This location has been the subject of many complaints.
“Every Saturday we have a lot of street racers that meet up at that Walmart and commit various traffic violations,” Sneed said.
A total of 81 citations were issued to drivers, the majority of which were for illegal equipment modifications and reckless driving, according to a Palmdale Station report.
Of the total, 13 citations were for misdemeanors, 68 for infractions, 16 vehicles were towed and deputies made one arrest for driving under the influence.
The misdemeanors were primarily for instances of exhibition of speed and reckless driving, Sgt. Philip Anderson of the Palmdale Sheriff Station Traffic Office said.
Because it is difficult to catch street racers in the act, the Task Force is targeting those drivers and car groups for other illegal actions. This includes modifications to their cars such as illegal exhausts, intakes, lighting and tires, “things that are illegal that street racers do to their cars,” Anderson said.
This kind of targeted action makes the point “that we are out there and we’re watching for them and we are going to take law enforcement action,” he said.
Various car groups are known to gather at the Walmart shopping center parking lot on Saturday nights, to show off their cars and socialize. However, some of those gathered will go further, doing donuts and driving recklessly through the parking lot, where there are regular customers, as well.
“They take that out and do burnouts and donuts in the street,” Anderson said.
This frequently leads to racing on 10th Street West, Avenue O, Sierra Highway and sometimes Rancho Vista Boulevard, he said.
“That’s why we decided to do Saturday night” at that location, he said.
The Task Force did a reckless driving operation in November, which yielded 24 citations.
This time, to have a greater impact, the team decided to look for any kind of violation, such as the illegal modifications, Anderson said.
Many of those cited are drivers in their late teens and early 20s, Anderson said. Parents should be aware of what happens with these car group gatherings.
“People have died and people will die if they continue to drive in those manners,” he said.
