Clement Lau, facilities planner with the Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Facilities Planner, will be the guest speaker for the Association of Rural Town Councils’ monthly meeting.
It is scheduled for 7 p.m., Wednesday via Zoom.
Lau will discuss regional and rural park and recreation needs as part of an update to the 2016 Los Angeles Countywide Parks Needs Assessment.
Other topics up for discussion include the General Play Safety Element and Housing Element updates. Town council members will also discuss the proposed placement of sexually violent predator Calvin Grassmier in the Sun Village/Littlerock community.
They will also cover the proposed garbage disposal districts, illegal marijuana grows and water theft.
To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82520334188 and use Meeting ID 825 2033 4188 or call 1-669-900-6833 and use Meeting ID 82520334188#
