ROSAMOND — Southern Kern Unified School District teachers and classified employees will get a 3% salary increase and a 2% one-time bonus.
Southern Kern’s Board of Education unanimously approved tentative agreements, at the Nov. 17 meeting, with the Rosamond Teachers Association and the California School Employees Association Chapter 587, which represents the District’s classified employees.
The Rosamond Teachers Association negotiated the 3% salary increase and the 2% one-time bonus. CSEA Chapter 587 has a “me too” clause in its agreement, so they will also get the salary increases, Superintendent Barbara Gaines said.
The District also raised longevity stipends for classified employees. The tentative agreement with CSEA Chapter 587 is good from June 2-30, 2023. The tentative agreement with the Rosamond Teachers Association is good through June 30, 2024.
Benefits were not increased for either the RTA
or CSEA.
Rosamond Teachers Association President Jim Quellman said the process to update the union’s contract started about two years ago, as it was ready to expire.
“We are very supportive of the agreement,” Quellman, who thanked members of the union’s bargaining team at the Nov. 17 meeting, said.
He also thanked Gaines, Assistant Superintendent Leanne Hargus and other members of the District’s negotiating team.
“It’s a collaborative effort to try to put together something,” Quellman said.
He was concerned the process would drag out.
“But Mrs. Gaines and her team put together a financial package that I think really broke through the ceiling and gave RTA something that they could be very interested in and supportive of,” Quellman said. “Most importantly, keep Southern Kern competitive with our local school districts in salary and benefits.”
He said 88% of the union’s members voted on the tentative agreement, which passed with 96.5% support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.