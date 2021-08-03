Some Democrats are calling for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to resign, or at least apologize for comments he made during a GOP fundraiser this weekend in which he talked of hitting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a gavel.
McCarthy, who represents part of Lancaster in California’s 23rd District, gave the keynote at the Tennessee GOP’s annual Statesmen’s Dinner Saturday, where he was handed an oversized gavel, according to multiple media reports.
He invited the crowd to attend the transfer of power should the Republicans gain the majority in the 2022 elections.
“I want you to watch Nancy Pelosi hand me that gavel,” he said to applause, according to a recording of the event posted on Twitter by Main Street Nashville
reporter Vivian Jones
“It’ll be hard not to hit her with it,” McCarthy said to cheers and applause.
His office did not respond to an email requesting comment on the matter, Monday.
A spokesman told NBC News that the Congressman was “obviously joking.”
The response from Democrats to reports of McCarthy’s statement was swift and denounced him for comments that were deemed misogynistic and tied to the violence of the Capitol attack on Jan. 6.
“A threat of violence to someone who was a target of a #January6 assassination attempt from your fellow Trump supporters is irresponsible and disgusting,” Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff Drew Hammier tweeted Saturday.
In a tweet addressed to McCarthy, Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu of Los Angeles told him you need to apologize for your statement, or resign.
“Don’t you think America has had enough political violence?” he wrote. “You should never be encouraging or threatening or joking about casual violence to anyone, including the Speaker of the House.”
Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-California, tweeted that America has suffered enough violence around politics.
“McCarthy is now a would-be assailant of Speaker Pelosi,” the tweet said. “He needs to resign.”
Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Michigan tweeted that language like this led to violence and death at the United States Capitol.
“@GOPLeader knows his words carry weight,” the tweet said. “He must apologize immediately.”
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-New York, tweeted “Violence against women is no laughing matter. Apologize,” alongside a report of the incident from The Hill.
Bruno Amato, who is running against McCarthy as a Democrat from Bakersfield, tied McCarthy’s quip to his resistance to investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
“What kind of a ‘man’ jokes about hitting a woman?” he tweeted. “The same kind who honors domestic terrorists.”
