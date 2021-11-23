SOFIA maintenance is almost complete

PALMDALE — NASA’s flying telescope, the Stratospheric Observatory For Infrared Astronomy, or SOFIA, is nearing the conclusion of a six-week annual maintenance period, one which includes removing the massive retractable door on the airplane’s side.
SOFIA is a modified 747 airliner carrying a 100-inch infrared telescope. By flying at altitudes above 41,000 feet, the world-class telescope is above most of the atmospheric water vapor that blocks infrared rays, which astronomers use to study such cosmic phenomena as the formation of stars and the building blocks of the universe.
The retractable door in its side, slides open vertically during flight to uncover the telescope for observations. The resulting 16-foot-tall opening is the largest port ever flown on an aircraft, program officials said.
This is the door’s first maintenance since it was installed and it has had a very high-performance life span to this point, according to officials reporting on the SOFIA blog on NASA’s website.
Former SOFIA engineer Paul Fusco, who led the door’s development, returned from retirement to help with the maintenance effort.
“It is a really thrilling aviation innovation,” he said in the blog post. “This is the first time the door has been taken off the aircraft since 2008.”
Following modifications in 2007, the SOFIA aircraft’s first flight with the door fully open was in December 2009. Its first science mission, in which astronomical targets were captured by the telescope, was in May 2010.
While it is off the airplane, the bearings that allow the door to roll upward will be inspected, cleaned and replaced as necessary, officials reported.
The maintenance period includes routine aircraft maintenance and procedures unique to the flying telescope.
This is the first year SOFIA’s annual maintenance is being performed all at once, instead of being broken up into smaller periods throughout the year. This was intended to enhance efficiency and increase the amount of science flight hours available, according to program officials.
The maintenance is being done at SOFIA’s home base at the NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center’s facility adjacent Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale.
