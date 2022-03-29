MOJAVE — Two people suffered minor injuries when a small, home-built airplane crashed on Saturday, following takeoff from the Mojave Air and Space Port, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
The VariEze crashed west of the airport, near Holt Street and Oak Creek Road, according to published reports.
The plane crashed around noon, after the pilot reported an engine problem not long after taking off from the airport, according to the FAA.
According to published reports, the two passengers were taken to Antelope Valley Medical Center.
The crash was in open desert and no structures or other features were damaged, nor was anyone on the ground injured.
While the airport’s own fire department typically does not respond to accidents off the airport property, the fire chief happened to be on duty at the time and responded, Mojave Air and Space Port CEO Todd Lindner said.
Airport officials filed a report with the National Transportation Safety Board, but the incident does not ride to the level of an NTSB investigation, Lindner said. The FAA, however, is investigating.
The plane is registered to a Tehachapi owner and Lindner said it is based there, not at the Mojave Air and Space Port. The plane was released to its owner, and taken to a hangar in Mojave, he said.
