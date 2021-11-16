LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster will spend approximately $1.9 million to renovate Skytower Park, including the recreation building, parking lot and other miscellaneous building exterior and outside areas.
The project also includes planter improvements, park improvements, refurbishing the existing steel fence, as well as irrigation system improvements. Other upgrades include a new Americans with Disabilities Act ramp from the building to the park field, overhead and bollard light fixture replacement and LED conversion, new shade structures and park concrete pathway repairs.
Skytower Park, at 43434 Vineyard Drive, features a lighthouse-style activity building with carpeted flooring and an indoor restroom. There is also a children’s playground, picnic tables, barbecue facilities, outdoor restrooms, walking trails, lighted softball fields and basketball courts.
The City Council, at the Nov. 9 meeting, unanimously awarded the project contract to C.S. Legacy Construction Inc. of Chino, which was the lowest responsible bidder.
