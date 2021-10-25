ROSAMOND — Southern Kern Unified School District trustees approved an approximately $56,599 change order for the Rosamond Elementary School kindergarten classroom project.
Of the seven items on the change order, the most expensive is about $18,529 for the addition of a new bell structure to house the old school bell as per the District’s request. There is also an estimated $12,889 for a sprinkler system for fire suppression for all three buildings. There is another $11,418 for floor boxes for information technology-related improvements.
“More stuff that is still within our contingency budget that we had set aside for change orders and everything like that,” Chief Business Officer Robert Irving said during the Oct.20 Board meeting.
The District is spending about $5.2 million to add six new kindergarten classrooms spread out among three modular buildings on the school campus.
The Board approved the change order 3-0, with trustees Sunni Hepburn and Dewine Moore absent.
