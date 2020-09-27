Media malfeasance, shady deals and crackpot theories make the list
With my new twice-weekly column schedule, the last column of the month comes quickly, so here is September’s Outrage Column:
Forgetting something? — The Associated Press story on the grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case that appeared in this esteemed publication on Thursday omitted a fact about the case that I found, oh, at least somewhat pertinent.
It never mentions that Taylor’s boyfriend shot first, hitting and nearly killing a Louisville police officer serving a warrant at the apartment.
People can argue about the proficiency of the cops in executing said warrant, but how can a news story leave out the fact that cops were returning fire?
Evidently the cops were supposed to stand there and let the boyfriend kill them.
Major media malfeasance II — Newsweek wrote a story with a headline saying Amy Coney Barrett belonged to a charismatic Catholic group that was the inspiration for the dystopian novel, “Handmaiden’s Tale.”
The subsequent correction for this story pointed out that it was People of Hope, not Barrett’s People of Praise, that inspired the novel.
Oops.
Of course, by that time the story was all over the media, proving the adage that a lie can go halfway around the world before truth gets its pants on.
Other than the headline and entire premise, the story was fine.
No corruption here — From Fox 11 in Los Angeles:
“A months-long Fox 11 investigation has revealed that an LA Metro sexual harassment hotline operated by a local charity is currently costing taxpayers more than $8,000 per call after a series of no-bid contracts to operate the hotline were awarded to the best friend and campaign donor of LA County Supervisor and Metro Board member Sheila Kuehl after her office privately pushed for Metro to hire the charity.”
I’d have done it for $7,000 per call.
What happened? — Does anyone doubt that the athletes of today are bigger, stronger faster than those of the 1930s? Team sports are harder to measure but compare the performances in track and field or swimming and you see there is no comparison — we have advanced a long way.
Why, then, is the opposite true in the classroom?
I am listening to the audiobook of the excellent new JFK biography by Harvard professor Fredrik Logevall.
He mentions a paper on which young Kennedy received a D-plus, and casually, matter-of-factly, adds that this paper would receive a B or perhaps B-minus by today’s standards.
Why is that? Shouldn’t we be getting better instead of worse?
Crazy conspiracies — I only recently heard about this Q-Anon, a nutty conspiracy group that believes all sorts of big-name liberals are involved in a pedophile ring.
There have always been crackpots, but social media allows them to connect more easily.
I say (jokingly, for you literalists out there) we license social media outlets — meaning you must pass a basic sanity test to get a license to go on there — and people who start spouting such rubbish clearly would need their licenses revoked.
Goes both ways — Last week, I lamented the hypocrisy of the Republicans for saying the exact opposite of what they said in 2016 regarding filling a Supreme Court vacancy during an election year.
Of course, the Democrats, too, are saying the exact opposite of what they said in 2016 regarding filling a Supreme court vacancy during an election year.
There is also the added threat to “burn it all down” from some on the left if the GOP moved to fill the seat. That, plus what they did to Brett Kavanaugh, leaves me unsympathetic to Democrat tears.
And onward we go.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
(1) comment
The Associated Press is pathetic. China must own it.
