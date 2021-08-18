LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission, on Monday, approved separate tentative tract maps for a subdivision of 109 single-family residential lots and for a subdivision of 46 single-family residential lots, by the same applicant, Royal Investors Group, both on the east side of town.
They initially submitted a tentative tract map in May 2004 for 129 single-family residential lots on an estimated 30 acres north of Lancaster Boulevard and west of 40th Street East.
The Planning Commission approved the tentative tract map in September 2006. It received four automatic extensions, which carried the expiration through September 2015. The applicant was granted another extension in September 2018, following a General Plan and Zoning update where a portion of the subject property was rezoned from a minimum lot size of 7,000 square feet to 10,000 square feet.
Royal Investors Group refiled the tentative tract in September 2020 for 109 single-family residential lots,
Chairman James Vose noted the proposed project is similar to the previous project, save for 20 fewer lots.
“There really isn’t much, if any, creativity in the last 17 years on this project,” he said.
After a brief discussion of conditions and what was included, it was determined that the conditions of approval did include a requirement for the establishment of a property/home owners association to ensure the contained maintenance of all shared/common lots including the park, private drainage, devices, all shared driveways and drive isles and common landscape maintenance areas.
In addition, the streets within the subdivision would be private and therefore required to be maintained by the home owners association.
The Planning Commission voted 5-0 to approve the tentative tract map in the R-7,000 and R-10,000 zone and adopt a mitigated negative declaration with commissioners Rutger Parris and Daniel Tufts absent.
The same conditions applied to the tentative tract map for a subdivision of 46 single-family residential lots on approximately 15 acres at the northeast corner of 30th Street East and Avenue K-4.
The Planning Commission voted 5-0 to approve the tentative tract map in the R-10,000 zone and adopt a mitigated negative declaration with commissioners Rutger Parris and Daniel Tufts absent.
