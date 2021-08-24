PALMDALE — Family, friends and colleagues rallied around Palmdale Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt on Monday, with a surprise birthday party that doubled as a show of support as she battles cancer.
“I’m a little speechless,” she said at response of the nearly 100 people gathered at the Chimbole Center.
Bettencourt announced last week that she has been diagnosed with stage four cancer, but she plans to continue her Council duties while she seeks treatment.
Members of the crowd donned T-shirts showing their support for “#TeamLaura” with the words “Faith, Courage and Strength.”
“We believe you have a ton of faith, we’ve seen your courage and we are here to be part of your strength team,” Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy said. “We’re here to support you.”
Attending the quickly-organized gathering were not only members of the City of Palmdale family, but also all four Lancaster City Council members; Councilman Darrell Dorris gave an invocation.
Bettencourt’s friend Joanne Granai joined by video from New York, as did Palmdale Councilmember Juan Carrillo and Antelope Valley Fair Association Director Debbie Dino.
“I’m going to do the best I can and I’m going to give it everything I’ve got,” Bettencourt told those gathered. “With all of you behind me, and my family with me, I’m just very, very blessed.”
