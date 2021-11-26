PALMDALE — As the holiday shopping season begins in earnest, the city is encouraging residents to shop local. To sweeten the deal, the city is offering a chance to win a $100 gift card for those who show they support businesses in Palmdale. Beginning Saturday and running through Dec. 23, Shop Palmdale will award a $100 gift card every week to a randomly selected winner. To qualify for the contest, participants must post a photo of themselves shopping at a Palmdale business on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #ShopPalmdale. “There is no better time than now to shop local and eat local,” Palmdale Management Analyst II Mica Shuler said. “By shopping local, you’re helping friends and neighbors who have businesses to continue to grow and thrive. The program kickoff coincides with Small Business Saturday, reminding consumers of the importance of supporting those small businesses, often owned and run by fellow members of the community. American Express launched this shopping holiday in 2010, at the height of the Great Recession, as a way of redirecting holiday shopping to local stores. Since then, it has grown to include all 50 states, and was recognized by the US Senate in 2011. Shop Palmdale also includes the JumpStart Palmdale program, which provides a $500 gift card for new car purchases or leases and $250 for used car purchases at the Palmdale Auto Mall. This program, which began on Nov. 12, runs through Dec. 31, or while supplies last. Palmdale launched its Shop Palmdale program last year, in part in response to the toll the COVID-19 pandemic had on local businesses. Visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/ShopPalmdale for details.

