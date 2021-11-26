 PALMDALE — A 51-year-old man who was shot and killed in Palmdale Tuesday evening was identified, Thursday morning, as Kevin Graham by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. Palmdale Sheriff’s Station deputies were called about 6:56 p.m., Tuesday, to the 37900 block of Palm Vista Avenue on reports of a shooting and found Graham with at least one gunshot wound, according to Deputy Trina Schrader of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Graham was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspect description was provided. Anyone with information on the incident was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. If you prefer to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at lacrimestoppers.org.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.