LANCASTER — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit continues the search for missing person Oscar Lee Leveringston. He is an 81-year-old man who was last contacted on Nov.1, 2018 by telephone.
He is described as 5’7” tall, 150 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair.
Leveringston’s family is concerned for his well being and asking for the public’s assistance in locating him.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit, at 323-890-5500.
Those who prefer to provide information anonymously may call Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use a smartphone by downloading the P3 Tips Mmobile app on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org
