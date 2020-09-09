LANCASTER — Lancaster Sheriff’s Station traffic detective are investigating a traffic collision that occurred Monday night, resulting in two deaths.
The incident occurred at the intersection of Avenue J-8 and 10th Street West in Lancaster. According to a preliminary investigation, deputies had just initiated a pursuit of a reckless drunk driver in a gray Ram 1500 pickup in the area of Avenue K and 12th Street West, according to a statement from Lancaster Station.
“The Ram pickup failed to stop for the red traffic signal as it entered the intersection of 10th Street West,” the statement says. “The suspect vehicle was able to gain a considerable distance from the deputies while it traveled eastbound on Avenue J-8 toward 10th Street West. The Ram pickup failed to stop for the red traffic signal as it entered the intersection of 10th Street West and collided with a red Dodge Avenger.”
The driver of the pickup fled on foot, before deputies arrived at the scene of the collision. The driver of the Avenger was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital, where she and her unborn child died.
The collision caused the traffic signals at that intersection to lose power.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact the Traffic Investigators at Lancaster Sheriff Station by calling 661-948-8466.
