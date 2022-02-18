Tale of two cities?
Palmdale reported crime stats for 2021 — they used to come out quarterly, but I don’t recall seeing them the last couple of years — that say serious crime is at a 25-year low. Yes, low.
The same day, the paper carried a front-page story that Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris wants to subsidize firearm purchases for residents for protection.
That’s because huge numbers of deputies may be fired by Los Angeles County for not getting COVID vaccinations.
The mayor believes the firings would leave us unprotected and at the mercy of criminals.
Will the deputies really be fired?
Sheriff Alex Villanueva is elected by the people. He is not one to bow and scrape before the Board of Supervisors. He refused to enforce their vaccination mandate, and the Board of Supervisors hates him.
The supervisors even turned down his request for three new academies to bring more deputies on board. You’re going fire hundreds of his deputies, and you won’t let him hire new ones?
The deputies — who spent a year working with the public before vaccinations while most everyone else was hiding in their homes — and it seems unfair that they cannot work unless they get vaccinated.
I think it is clear that vaccinations, while not perfect, limited damage from the virus and saved lives. But if deputies don’t want to get them, what do you do?
Villanueva made it voluntary, realizing it was better to go with unvaccinated deputies than no deputies at all. The Board of Supervisors is working to go around his authority and fire LASD employees.
Villanueva’s approach makes more sense. We need the deputies on the streets, as Mayor Parris so dramatically points out.
Is the Board of Supervisors really so foolish as to effectively defund the police by refusing to budge in this war of wills with the sheriff?
They may wish to look at the “political earthquake” in San Francisco this week. Three far-left members of the school Board in that far left city were swept out of office in a recall.
Even in San Francisco, voters were fed up with woke renaming of schools, changing prestigious schools to lottery-based admission to increase diversity, and keeping schools closed and children in masks.
In other words, there is a limit. The left can go too far, even in San Francisco.
I have mentioned in the past Warford’s Pendulum Theory — things eventually swing back in the other direction — and it may be happening in the country now.
I have yet to see an explanation of why it was all right for fans at the Super Bowl in Los Angeles to go maskless but children are still forced to wear masks in school.
I hope the sheriff wins in this showdown.
Villanueva also is a breath of fresh air in that he likes to enforce the law, as opposed to District Attorney George Gascón.
A deputy DA had a great line: “Someone needs to remind Mr. Gascón that DA does not stand for ‘defense attorney.’ ”
Meanwhile, back in Palmdale, the same day the astonishing crime stats were reported, there was a frontpage story on the firing of City Manager J.J. Murphy.
An interesting week in the Valley.
The POS in San Francisco got slapped in the face.....The Board of Supervisors are "Next". Being a Woke POS is no longer trendy...America is Sick of it...and the Dems will "Pay Dearly" for their Stupidity.
