Los Angeles County
Antelope Valley Senior Services and the Santa Clarita Valley Committee on Aging offer meals to senior citizens 60 and older for $3.50 (for home-delivered meals) at these locations:
Antelope Valley Senior Center, 777 West Jackman St., Lancaster.
Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave. Q-9, Palmdale.
Jackie Robinson Park, 8773 East Ave. R, Sun Village.
Stephen Sorensen Park, 16801 East Ave. P, Lake Los Angeles.
A 24-hour advance sign up is required for site managers to reserve a meal in your name at all sites except the Senior Center.
Meals will be home-delivered. You must be home to receive the meal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For details, call 661-948-2320.
The schedule for meals and the days they will be served was not available at press time.
Kern County
The Kern County Aging and Adult Services offers meals for senior citizens at Rosamond, California City and Tehachapi.
Rosamond: Hummel Hall, 2500 20th St. West, 661-256-0557.
California City: California City Senior Center, 10221 Heather Ave., 760-373-4585.
Tehachapi: Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 East F St., 661-822-6255.
Meals are $3 for seniors 60 and older, $6 for non-seniors. Reservations are required and must be made at least one day in advance.
All meals include margarine, decaffeinated coffee and milk.
Today
Chicken cacciatore, white rice, carrot raisin salad, fruit cocktail, wheat roll.
Wednesday
“Incredible Chicken,” peas, white rice, fruit yogurt, wheat roll, juice.
Thursday
Deli sandwich, broccoli salad, fruit cocktail, caramel corn rice cakes.
Friday
Beef stew, tomato cucumber salad, apple, juice, cornbread.
Monday
Chicken mushroom and spinach enchilada, Spanish rice, vegetarian refried beans, churro.
Sept. 22
Crunchy tuna wrap, broccoli salad, spiced apricots, spinach tortilla.
Sept. 23
Beef Frito casserole, chuckwagon corn, confetti coleslaw, apple crisp.
Sept. 24
Chicken Marsala, French green beans, green salad, mixed fruit, rice.
Sept. 25
Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, broccoli, wheat roll.
Sept. 28
Barbecue pork patty, scalloped potatoes, carrot raisin salad, watermelon, wheat roll.
