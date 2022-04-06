PALMDALE — An investigation into an alleged school shooting threat at The Palmdale Aerospace Academy middle school/high school turned into a campus-wide evacuation, Monday afternoon, when a bomb threat was called into the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station, while deputies were on campus investigating the weapons threat.
As of Tuesday, one person has been arrested in the case. The investigation is ongoing. No further details were available. It was not known if the two threats were related. Classes were canceled, on Tuesday, the normal school schedule will resume, today.
“We wanted to have an opportunity to calm some fears and get some more information out,” Executive Director/Superintendent Julie Braswell said Tuesday. “The Sheriff’s Department acted very quickly in taking it very seriously.”
The incident started when a high school student alerted Braswell about an unsolicited AirDrop message that threatened a school shooting, on Tuesday: “School shooting tomorrow April 5/Imdone dealing with school everyone will go down tomorrow” the message read. Word of the initial threat got out.
AirDrop is a proprietary Apple service that allows users to wirelessly send documents, photos, videos, websites, map locations and more to a nearby iPhone, iPad, or Apple computer. Depending on the user’s settings, unsolicited messages from unknown sources can be received.
“We alerted deputies right away that this was happening and we moved to an investigation to try to figure out where this message came from,” Braswell said, Tuesday.
She said they alerted TPAA families about the weapons threat, on Monday.
Deputies were on the campus, at Avenue R and 35th Street East, conducting an investigation into the source of the threat.
“We had probably five or six deputies here who came and helped us out,” Braswell said. “We had a really good response from the sheriff’s department.”
Deputies were on their way out of the school when they returned and announced that a bomb threat against the school had been called into the station. At that point, the deputy in charge said they needed to evacuate the school due to an unknown nature of the threat and took over, Braswell said, adding they directed staff to evacuate the campus.
TPAA staff pulled a fire alarm at approximately 12:55 p.m. Students and staff followed normal evacuation procedures. They were later evacuated to the school’s soccer field.
After approximately 30 minutes on the soccer field, deputies cleared TPAA staff to retrieve emergency water from the school’s storage, which they immediately provided to students and staff. Emergency on-site portable restrooms with privacy screens were also provided.
“We really had the majority of the students off campus by 3:30 p.m.,” Braswell said.
A post on the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station Facebook page initially listed the threat as a drill and advised the public not to panic. The post was later updated to apologize for the miscommunication. A spokesperson for the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station did not immediately return a request for comment.
